10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.14.

10x Genomics stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.20. 692,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,451. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $108.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.09.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.40) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 750,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $44,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $651,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,347 shares in the company, valued at $61,645,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 837,500 shares of company stock worth $49,657,313.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresite Capital Management I LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,699,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,049,000 after purchasing an additional 385,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 978,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,597,000 after purchasing an additional 679,482 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 177,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,333,000.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

