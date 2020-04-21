$164.87 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report sales of $164.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $160.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $756.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.10 million to $775.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $840.45 million, with estimates ranging from $791.90 million to $884.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 476,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,514. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.09 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,966. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and have sold 30,503 shares worth $493,713. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 62,471 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.