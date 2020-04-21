1,692 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 421,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after buying an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.68. 1,844,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

