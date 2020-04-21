1,900 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,861,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,625,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,397,000 after acquiring an additional 381,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 579,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,465,000 after purchasing an additional 344,814 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total transaction of $35,949.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total value of $470,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,829 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.40. 1,299,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,449. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $187.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.84 and a 200 day moving average of $148.44.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.