25,335 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,808,000 after purchasing an additional 920,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 973.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,670,000 after purchasing an additional 844,575 shares in the last quarter.

EFA stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 35,535,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,593,949. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

