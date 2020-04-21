2,898 Shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Purchased by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 46,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 8,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,112 shares of company stock worth $7,236,150 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

