$30.83 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to post $30.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.70 million and the highest is $31.00 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $30.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.80 million to $126.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $124.90 million, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $126.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. 149,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,664. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $215.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 116,854 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,175,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,790 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

