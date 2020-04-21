30,289 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.68. 17,444,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,203,251. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

