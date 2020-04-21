30,623 Shares in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000. American Water Works accounts for approximately 3.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.88.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded down $5.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.46. 773,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,010. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.