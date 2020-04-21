32,898 Shares in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Purchased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in WEX by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WEX from $233.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.06.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.81. 580,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.00.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

