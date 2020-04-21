3,320 Shares in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in CDW by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CDW by 76.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in CDW by 6.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.60. 1,002,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,834. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDW will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.