360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Update

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,300 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 1,091,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $1,421,000. TT International lifted its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. TT International now owns 10,406,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 360 Finance in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 360 Finance in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 360 Finance in the 4th quarter worth $822,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QFIN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 353,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,847. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35. 360 Finance has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QFIN. BidaskClub downgraded 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

