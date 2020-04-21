3,710 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $4,063,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cintas by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.09.

CTAS stock traded down $10.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.91. The stock had a trading volume of 775,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,875. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.13. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

