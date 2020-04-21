3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stake Reduced by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.67. 2,891,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,191. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

