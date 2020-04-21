3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lessened by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.0% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,020,000 after buying an additional 282,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.67. 2,891,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

