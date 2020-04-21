4,575 Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth $299,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at $3,185,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at $6,095,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at $1,406,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TT traded down $4.89 on Tuesday, hitting $85.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,917. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34. Trane has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Trane will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Trane’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Trane in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Trane in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.82.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

