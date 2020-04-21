$475.93 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post $475.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $487.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.60 million. Generac posted sales of $470.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,478,950. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.37. 417,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,860. Generac has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $118.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

