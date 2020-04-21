$5.75 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to report $5.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the highest is $5.88 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $6.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $23.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 billion to $23.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $25.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,578,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,663 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,578,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,075,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,634,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,351 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNHI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.10. 660,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.58.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

