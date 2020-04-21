$55.74 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report sales of $55.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.90 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $221.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.20 million to $246.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $244.96 million, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $262.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. 298,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Repay has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $19.58.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

