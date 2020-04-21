5,832 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Bought by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Robert Half International by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

RHI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.