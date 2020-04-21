7,194 Shares in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Zoetis makes up about 1.2% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,233 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after acquiring an additional 293,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,162,000 after acquiring an additional 407,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,762,000 after acquiring an additional 205,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,756 shares of company stock worth $19,911,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,149. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.97. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

