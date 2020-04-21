7,453 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.6% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after buying an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,913,000 after purchasing an additional 183,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 234,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,067,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,456,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.