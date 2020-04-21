7,950 Shares in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,380. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.63, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.