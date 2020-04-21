838 Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. F3Logic LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,930. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

