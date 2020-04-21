970 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TLT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.16. 6,461,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,396,303. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.24 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average is $145.85.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

