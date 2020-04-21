9F (NYSE:JFU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.52

9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

9F Inc operates an online consumer finance platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital financial accounts; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

