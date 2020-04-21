Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Somerset Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,997 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

ABT traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.00. 17,216,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,307,452. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

