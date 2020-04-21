Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,410,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $931,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,225 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,216,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,452. The company has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

