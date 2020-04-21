Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.00. 17,216,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,307,452. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. The firm has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.