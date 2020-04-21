AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.99. 9,124,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,950,131. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

