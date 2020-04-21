Abcam (LON:ABC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABC. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,134 ($14.92) to GBX 1,188 ($15.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abcam presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,273.60 ($16.75).

LON:ABC traded up GBX 21 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The stock had a trading volume of 574,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,233. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 943 ($12.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,131.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,252.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a GBX 3.55 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Abcam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

In other Abcam news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total value of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

