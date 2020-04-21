Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd (LON:AEMC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 472 ($6.21). The company had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,560. The stock has a market cap of $222.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 487.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 559.27. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt has a 12-month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 684.40 ($9.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

