ABN Amro Lowers Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Hold

ABN Amro cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.
Shares of CCEP stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.14. 79,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $58.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.63.
Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.
