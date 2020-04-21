ABN Amro Lowers Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Hold

ABN Amro cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of CCEP stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.14. 79,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $58.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,278,000 after acquiring an additional 175,745 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $218,858,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,494,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,804,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,447,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,513,000 after buying an additional 70,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

