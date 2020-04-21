Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Trading Down 7.9%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 1,360,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,186,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

ACST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 219,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

