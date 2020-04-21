Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXDX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 374,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,761. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $528.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 903.51% and a negative return on equity of 469.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 172,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $687,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 505,863 shares of company stock worth $3,716,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 2,042,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,524,000 after acquiring an additional 250,407 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.