Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.3% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 8,478.9% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after acquiring an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 3,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 992,216 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676,463 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.15. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

