ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.79

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.791 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.