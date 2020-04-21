Admiral Group’s (ADM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Admiral Group to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,178.25 ($28.65).

ADM stock traded up GBX 58 ($0.76) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,253 ($29.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,157.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,175.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

