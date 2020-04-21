Admiral Group’s (ADM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,356 ($30.99) to GBX 2,376 ($31.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Admiral Group to an add rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,178.25 ($28.65).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

ADM stock traded up GBX 58 ($0.76) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,253 ($29.64). 508,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,157.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,175.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Annette Court bought 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.