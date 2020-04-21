Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after purchasing an additional 141,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,495,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

ADBE traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $344.88. 2,771,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.16. The firm has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

