Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Summit Redstone upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 72,147,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,813,896. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,245,788. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

