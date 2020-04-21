Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “
Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Advantest from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Advantest Company Profile
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
