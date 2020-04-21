Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Adyen to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Adyen alerts:

ADYYF traded up $80.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $924.00. 711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $620.00 and a fifty-two week high of $984.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $849.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $812.09.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.