aelf Achieves Market Cap of $32.67 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $32.67 million and $17.98 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinTiger, ABCC and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.68 or 0.02677331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00221979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00058634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050951 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Allbit, Hotbit, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Gate.io, GOPAX, DDEX, Ethfinex, Tokenomy, Bibox, Koinex, Huobi, CoinTiger, IDEX, Bithumb, BigONE, Binance, OKEx, BCEX and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

