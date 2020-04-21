AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Down 1.8%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.76, approximately 1,528,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,831,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, ValuEngine cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $92.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 51.14%.

In related news, CIO Thomas Durkin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 65,166 shares in the company, valued at $706,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Roberts bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 350,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,863.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

