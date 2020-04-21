AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides various corporate and retail banking products and services for a broad range of customers and carry out treasury operations. The Banks services include RMB and foreign currency deposit, loan, international and domestic settlement, bill discount, currency trading, bank guarantee, and treasury bill underwriting. It also offers agro-related personal and corporate banking services, and electronic banking services consisting of Internet, telephone, mobile, and self-service banking services, as well as e-commerce systems. Agricultural Bank of China Limited is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGBY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 74,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

About AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

