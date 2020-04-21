Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AKZOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 111,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,461. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $34.36.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.