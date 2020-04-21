Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

ASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alacer Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Alacer Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Alacer Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE ASR traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,927. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.10. Alacer Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.32 and a 1-year high of C$7.66.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$206.59 million during the quarter.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

