Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Position Trimmed by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,489,000 after buying an additional 159,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Shares of ALL traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,862. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

