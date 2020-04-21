Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Cut to $1,445.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,557.05.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $16.64 on Friday, hitting $1,266.61. 1,623,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,202.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,315.23. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $881.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

